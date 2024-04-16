Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $81.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $247,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

