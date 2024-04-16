Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.64.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.00. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.