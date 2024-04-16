Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 122 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,183. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.53 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

