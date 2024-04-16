Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

Shares of BA traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,505,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,183. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.95. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

