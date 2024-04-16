Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,710,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,728.9% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,269,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 819,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 132,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.98. 73,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,987. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

