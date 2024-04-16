iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.89. 2,715,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

