UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.37, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 27.500-28.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $27.50-28.00 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $29.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.52. 2,933,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,374. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $491.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.88. The company has a market cap of $438.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 318,659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $167,765,000 after purchasing an additional 165,685 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.80.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

