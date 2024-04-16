Main Street Research LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Main Street Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.6% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after buying an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after buying an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.15.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,796,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,741,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $263.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

