Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 161.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.60. 965,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.83. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

