Loop Capital Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $1,500.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $600.00 to $1,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $882.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $940.88 and a 200-day moving average of $534.33. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

