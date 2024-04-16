Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,812 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CFB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

