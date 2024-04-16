Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,646 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for about 6.8% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $41,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.48. 151,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,904. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $78.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

