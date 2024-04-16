Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.50. Abacus Life shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 12,020 shares trading hands.

Abacus Life Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

Abacus Life Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

