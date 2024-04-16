Lisk Price Tops $1.39 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $197.55 million and $33.71 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001569 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001115 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

