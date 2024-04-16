JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in March

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JFE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF remained flat at $17.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. JFE has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get JFE alerts:

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that JFE will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.