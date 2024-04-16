Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Increases By 12.2%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

KWHIY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

