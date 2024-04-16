K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,780,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 7,981,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.6 days.
K92 Mining Stock Performance
KNTNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. 105,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,566. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $5.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.
K92 Mining Company Profile
