Wintrust Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WTFCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.94. 6,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

