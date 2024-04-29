Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

BHRB traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.23. 5,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,516. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71.

Insider Activity

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,939 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,828. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Guthrie Anderson acquired 2,400 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $619,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,026 shares of company stock valued at $385,185 in the last ninety days.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

