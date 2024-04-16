Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EW opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.