Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in March

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
KRKNF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
