Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in March

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

KRKNF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

