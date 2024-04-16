Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $1,500.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $931.21 and last traded at $913.00. 2,115,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,869,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $882.75.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Portman Square Capital LLP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $940.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

