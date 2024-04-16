AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdTheorent stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 307,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

AdTheorent Price Performance

Shares of AdTheorent stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. AdTheorent has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Featured Stories

