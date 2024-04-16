iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 0.9% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $131.98. The company had a trading volume of 699,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

