Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 316 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 51,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,255,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,726,512. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $153.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

