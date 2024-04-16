Main Street Research LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. 14,747,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,134,442. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.