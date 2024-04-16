TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,094 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

