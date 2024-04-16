Main Street Research LLC Has $24.55 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.32. The company had a trading volume of 504,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,554. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

