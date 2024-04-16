Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 287,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,672,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 184,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 264,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

