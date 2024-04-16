Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,634,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,431. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

