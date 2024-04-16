Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. 139,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,792. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

