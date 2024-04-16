Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Boosted by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 119,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,297. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

