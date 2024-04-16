Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,532 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after buying an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,386,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 199,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

