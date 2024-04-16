Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 444,604 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $545.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

