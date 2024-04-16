Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $20,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.20. 1,536,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,916. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HWM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

