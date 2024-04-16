Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 223,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 44,642,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,793,734. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

