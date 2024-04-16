HI Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last week, HI has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $205,124.70 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011028 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,933.48 or 0.99898650 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050007 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $199,252.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

