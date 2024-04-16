Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 946,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 156.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 89.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

