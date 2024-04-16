Financial Comparison: Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) vs. ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $8.43 million 0.74 -$3.47 million N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $31.21 million 0.88 -$4.74 million ($0.16) -5.38

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATA Creativity Global.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -15.27% -29.92% -7.31%

Summary

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.