Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Update

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 598,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

EE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 118,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. Analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.71%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.