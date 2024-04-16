1,770 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,651. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

