Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aware Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AWRE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 13,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Aware has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 40.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%.

Institutional Trading of Aware

Aware Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aware by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Aware by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aware by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.