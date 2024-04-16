Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Aware Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ AWRE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 13,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Aware has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.10.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 40.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%.
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.
