Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,405,000 after buying an additional 386,693 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,877,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,585,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,222,000 after buying an additional 359,678 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,013,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter.

SMLF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. 28,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,165. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

