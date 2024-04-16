Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 1,416.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,845 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:RDVI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 224,894 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $903.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.