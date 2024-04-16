Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,005 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after acquiring an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 670,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. 1,185,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,334. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

