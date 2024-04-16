Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $744,000 Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.52. 1,896,388 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

