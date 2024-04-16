Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

NYSEARCA CGGO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 696,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,085. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.05.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

