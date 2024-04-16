Dakota Wealth Management Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.