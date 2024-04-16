Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,908,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9 %

KMI opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

