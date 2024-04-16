2,313 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPGP opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

